Bread or data? Internet costs hinder Namibian businesswomen

Small female business owners like Shikwanyu - who make up nearly 70% of Namibia's informal economy - said internet access had helped them increase sales and given them more financial freedom to educate their children and buy groceries.

Their stories are echoed across Sub-Saharan Africa, where internet use has jumped from just 1% of the region's population in 2000 to 30% in 2020, according to World Bank data, spurring new connections and business opportunities.

But, even as mobile infrastructure has slowly grown and cheaper smartphones become available, expensive Namibian phone data takes a huge chunk of users' income, said independent digital rights consultant Nashilongo Gervasius.

Gervasius said that poor telecoms infrastructure and too few service providers in the market are holding back access and keeping prices high.

In a bad month, women can be forced to choose between paying for food or data - and risk losing clientele if they stay offline, Gervasius said.

Sub-Saharan Africa has some of the world's most expensive mobile data, according to the Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2022 report.

Namibia came 12th from bottom in the survey of 233 countries, with one gigabyte costing $10.52 on average in 2022, as compared to average costs of $1.53 across North African countries and $2.47 in Western Europe.

"When my grandmother recently passed away I had to use my money to pay for transport to her funeral - I had to choose between that and data," said Ruth Lazarus, a cashier who began selling imported clothes and shoes online last year.