    বাংলা

    About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

    The "ducking" substitution is a long-standing source of mirth or frustration, depending on how many times one has had to rewrite their own texts or scream at one's own device

    Reuters
    Published : 8 June 2023, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 06:05 AM

    One of the most notable happenings at Apple's event for developers on Monday is likely the iPhone maker's tweak that will keep its autocorrect feature from annoyingly correcting one of the most common expletives to "ducking."

    "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," said Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief.

    The iPhone keyboard autocorrect feature has always had its quirks, sometimes taking a misspelled word while texting and substituting what it deems a logical option that ends up changing the meaning of a particular phrase or sentence.

    Such occurrences generally produce follow-up texts along the lines of "damn autocorrect!" But the "ducking" substitution is a long-standing source of mirth or frustration, depending on how many times one has had to rewrite their own texts or scream at one's own device (the iPhone cannot correct one's verbal epithets).

    Apart from the texting tweak, the company had a lot on its agenda - an expensive new mixed-reality headset, details on a revamping of its desktop and a laptop revamp.

    Apple shares hit an all-time record Monday, putting the company's market valuation just shy of $3 trillion, which would also be a record. Its gains of 280% over the past five years clearly demonstrates the power of the iPhone's market share.

    Of course, iPhone users have always had the option to turn off the autocorrect feature on their phones, which would allow its foul-mouthed users to be as profane as they want.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: A woman uses an iPhone mobile device as she passes a lighted Apple logo at the Apple store at Grand Central Terminal in New York City, US, Apr 14, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
    Apple enters multi-billion-dollar deal to use US-made chips
    The multi-year deal sees Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components
    The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, March 1, 2022.
    At UN, Ukraine, Russia blame each other for burst dam, US 'not certain'
    The US said it was "not certain" who was to blame for a burst dam in Ukraine, but it would not make sense for Ukraine to have done this to its own people and territory
    Times Square in Manhattan is shrouded in haze and smoke which drifted south from wildfires in Canada, in New York City, New York, US, June 6, 2023.
    Canadian wildfires prompt new evacuations
    There are fires in nearly all of Canada's provinces and territories, with the eastern province of Quebec among the worst affected
    Former US President Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Justice Juan Merchan during a hearing before his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, US May 23, 2023. in this courtroom sketch.
    Trump moves to disqualify judge in porn star hush money case
    Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps