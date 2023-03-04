Nvidia's plans for sales to Huawei imperiled if US tightens Huawei curbs

Reuters could not learn the details of the specific policy change whose impact was being assessed in the report.

The report suggested Qualcomm would likely suffer a "moderate economic impact" from the change in policy, in contrast to Huawei. Indeed, the loss of access to Qualcomm's modem chips would have a bigger impact on Huawei, the report forecast, since Huawei "relies heavily on Qualcomm's modem chips to support its smart phone offering."

Qualcomm did not respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported in 2021 that US officials had approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business, including vehicle components such as video screens and sensors, as trade restrictions crippled other business lines.

Huawei was placed on the "entity list" in 2019 amid fears it could spy on Americans and allegations it was stealing intellectual property and violating sanctions. The US requires that suppliers seek a special license that is usually denied when selling US goods to companies on the list. But the Trump administration instituted a more lenient policy for Huawei, blocking its access to 5G chips but allowing other items like 4G chips to be shipped to the firm.

The Commerce Department's top export controls official, Alan Estevez, said this week the Trump-era policy allowing US technology below the “5G level" to be shipped to Huawei was "under assessment."

But sources say there are differences within the administration odds over how far to go: some officials advocate blocking all licenses to Huawei suppliers and revoking existing authorizations, while others want to extend restrictions only to 4G chips and other targeted technologies going forward.