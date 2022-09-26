UK may fine TikTok $29m for failing to protect children's privacy

Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found the short-form video app may have breached UK's data protection law by failing to safeguard privacy of children using the platform.

The investigation found that TikTok could have processed data of children under the age of 13 without appropriate parental consent and failed to provide proper information to its users in a transparent way.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement.