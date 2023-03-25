Digital Driver: Bangladesh-based mobile app offers solutions to drowsy driving, speeding

Traffic accidents have always been a cause of great worry for Bangladesh, with unskilled drivers working extra hours and speeding cited as the main reasons behind the carnage and casualties on roads.
A Dhaka-based startup believes it has come up with solutions to prevent deaths and injuries by ending drowsy driving and speeding through a mobile application.
Zantrik, known for vehicle management, has added a Drive Safe feature for drivers and owners.
The app, Digital Driver, can detect signs of driver fatigue and alert drivers, motorcyclists and car owners, according to its founder and CEO Shubho Al-Farooque.
It can also notify motorcyclists and drivers about potholes or speed bumps ahead.
A regular smartphone will suffice for the app to function. No extra device is required.
The app generates a performance score for the driver based on vehicle speed, acceleration, braking, driving patterns, drowsiness, and sudden movements.
This score makes it easy to distinguish between good and bad drivers. The information can be used to improve skills or hire better drivers.
Drivers in Bangladesh often work for extended periods without adequate rest, resulting in drowsiness and potentially dangerous situations on the road.
After a bus fell into a ditch on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Madaripur’s Shibchar, claiming the lives of 19 people on Mar 19, overspeeding and driver fatigue have once again come to the fore.
According to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh, 9,951 people lost their lives in 6,749 road accidents in 2022. This figure represents the highest number of road accident fatalities recorded in the country over the past eight years.
The association observed that reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, road construction issues, unfit vehicles, carelessness of passengers and pedestrians and drivers’ inefficiency were among the leading causes of road accidents.
HOW DIGITAL DRIVER WORKS
Shubho explained that the app is automatically activated when the car starts moving and turns off when the vehicle comes to a stop. The app uses the Global Positioning System or GPS technology.
While the car is in motion, the app uses artificial intelligence to continuously monitor the driver's eyes and facial expressions.
A loud alarm will sound if the driver's eyes are closed, preventing the driver from falling asleep. This feature also lets other car passengers know the driver's state.
The app alerts the driver if the vehicle exceeds the owner-specified speed limit and continues to sound the alarm until the speed is reduced.
The app also notifies the car owner on their mobile device if the driver is speeding, even if the owner is not in the car. Moreover, it allows the owner to set speed limits for each road.
It informs the driver about road conditions, including the location of speed breakers and potholes based on the jolts detected by the vehicle or other cars in the network.
This information is stored in a database and used to pre-signal to other vehicles approaching the same speed breaker or pothole. An automated voice in the app alerts the driver with messages like 'speed breaker 300m ahead' or 'pothole, drive carefully'.
According to Shubho, the system will help reduce accidents and provide drivers with real-time performance scores.
It is possible to deduct points from drivers by using the score, which can serve as a deterrent for disobeying the law and encourage them to be careful, Shubho added.
The system incorporates video recording of driving and live tracking, providing valuable evidence in the event of an accident. Additionally, driver performance can be reviewed later through a dashboard.
The system's founder believes it can also be utilised to prevent highway robberies.
According to him, implementing the system in all commercial vehicles can create a robust network that will send alerts to nearby highway police and other cars, notifying them of potential danger.
HOW IT STARTED
Having worked as a software engineer for multiple local and international organisations, Shubho, an IT professional, founded Zantrik from his prior ownership of the IT company SmartAspects.
Shubho said he started thinking about the app in 2019 after noticing that his chauffeur sometimes falls asleep at the wheel.
“I used to talk to him and keep him awake. However, since he also used to drive my family members, I became concerned about their safety when I was absent. This prompted me to think of a solution to this issue.”
He also observed that accidents often occur during nighttime travel, especially on night coaches, due to drivers falling asleep.
He said this was another major factor behind his decision to create the app.
According to Shubho, they opted for artificial intelligence because it can be easily accessed via a smartphone, making it cost-effective and convenient for use while driving.
"Once installed in the smartphone, the system operates automatically, requiring no input from the driver," he said.
Following the launch of the app, it garnered the attention of the government's Leveraging ICT for Growth, Employment and Governance initiative in partnership with the World Bank. With their support, the developers received specialised training at the National University of Singapore.
LICT is a Bangladesh Computer Council project under the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training was conducted online in 2020. Shubho said the three-month programme was “immensely” beneficial in enhancing the app's effectiveness through the proper application of artificial intelligence.
HOW TO USE
The requirements for the app include a smartphone, which does not need to be too expensive -- one worth Tk 8,000 to Tk 10,000 will suffice.
In addition, a smartphone holder, car charger, and SIM card with an internet connection package will also be necessary.
WHAT USERS SAY
Noor-e-Alam drives a car for hire and often faces drowsiness during long trips.
Learning about the app from a fellow driver, he immediately adopted the service upon realising its benefits.
After a month of use, Alam said: "It's been great. The system alerts me with an alarm when my eyes get closed or I exceed the speed limit."
Monirul Islam Babu, a rent-a-car driver, downloaded the app two weeks ago but has yet to fully utilise it as he has no mobile stand in his car. He uses the app occasionally.
Babu said that he discovered the app through a Facebook video highlighting its ability to notify of any potential problems ahead.
He hopes the app will be helpful.
Roknuzzaman, a motorcycle rider who gave a single name, said he uses the app because of its many advantages.
He said the app provides various functionalities simultaneously, typically requiring separate applications.
According to Shubho, about 125,000 customers in Bangladesh and abroad use the app, and most of them have opted for free subscriptions with limited features.
The paid versions cost Tk 300 per month for cars and Tk 49 for motorcycles.
Shubho believes that making the system mandatory in cars and motorcycles will significantly reduce the risk of accidents.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]