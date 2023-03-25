Digital Driver: Bangladesh-based mobile app offers solutions to drowsy driving, speeding

HOW DIGITAL DRIVER WORKS

Shubho explained that the app is automatically activated when the car starts moving and turns off when the vehicle comes to a stop. The app uses the Global Positioning System or GPS technology.

While the car is in motion, the app uses artificial intelligence to continuously monitor the driver's eyes and facial expressions.

A loud alarm will sound if the driver's eyes are closed, preventing the driver from falling asleep. This feature also lets other car passengers know the driver's state.

The app alerts the driver if the vehicle exceeds the owner-specified speed limit and continues to sound the alarm until the speed is reduced.

The app also notifies the car owner on their mobile device if the driver is speeding, even if the owner is not in the car. Moreover, it allows the owner to set speed limits for each road.

It informs the driver about road conditions, including the location of speed breakers and potholes based on the jolts detected by the vehicle or other cars in the network.

This information is stored in a database and used to pre-signal to other vehicles approaching the same speed breaker or pothole. An automated voice in the app alerts the driver with messages like 'speed breaker 300m ahead' or 'pothole, drive carefully'.

According to Shubho, the system will help reduce accidents and provide drivers with real-time performance scores.

It is possible to deduct points from drivers by using the score, which can serve as a deterrent for disobeying the law and encourage them to be careful, Shubho added.

The system incorporates video recording of driving and live tracking, providing valuable evidence in the event of an accident. Additionally, driver performance can be reviewed later through a dashboard.

The system's founder believes it can also be utilised to prevent highway robberies.

According to him, implementing the system in all commercial vehicles can create a robust network that will send alerts to nearby highway police and other cars, notifying them of potential danger.