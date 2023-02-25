US formally ends fight against Meta's purchase of VR content maker

The US government said on Friday it was formally ending its effort to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which lost a fight in court to block the acquisition, said in a filing that it has decided to formally end its effort.

The FTC sued Meta in July to stop the Within deal, arguing that Meta's purchase would reduce competition in a new market. The deal for Within, which makes the Supernatural fitness workouts, was reportedly worth about $400 million.