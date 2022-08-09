    বাংলা

    Google down for thousands of users: Downdetector

    There were over 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to outage tracking website Downdetector

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 03:50 AM

    Alphabet Inc's Google was down for thousands of users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

    There were more than 40,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the world's largest search engine, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

