Chinese AI arrives by stealth, not with a bang

Yet the country also faces a unique set of challenges. Washington may soon tighten export restrictions to China by targeting AI semiconductors, according to the Wall Street Journal. Cutting off access to chips sold by Nvidia or AMD might set Baidu and peers back by years. Moreover, the country may have leapfrogged the West in mobile payments and such, but China’s internet is dominated by a handful of giants that have built up walled gardens, where platforms keep information and user data to themselves. That means different companies will have access to very different types of data. That's one reason Bernstein analysts peg Tencent and ByteDance, whose social media and video apps have the largest reach in the country, as the most promising AI contenders.

There are other hurdles companies must navigate. Strict censorship requirements are one. China’s internet firewall that prohibits its citizens from accessing unapproved content will limit the amount of information companies can use to train their AI models, potentially leaving firms in the country at a disadvantage to Western peers.

Another headscratcher is how to make money. Microsoft recently said it will charge $30 a month for generative-AI features in its widely-used office software. It’s hard to see how Chinese software or cloud providers like Alibaba, can charge premium prices to mainland businesses which lag by far their global counterparts when it comes to IT spending. Cumulative losses at the Alibaba-backed Megvii, which is preparing to go public in Shanghai, topped $1.8 billion between 2018 to 2020; listed peers SenseTime and CloudWalk Technology remain deep in the red too. A slowing economy and brutal price war in the fiercely competitive cloud market will only make monetising AI products harder.