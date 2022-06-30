Global smartphone, PC shipments to decline in 2022 on China slowdown
Published: 30 Jun 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jun 2022 02:07 PM BdST
China's slowing economy and an inflation-driven drop in consumer spending are expected to drag down global shipments of computers and smartphones this year, according to research firm Gartner.
Shipments to China - the world's biggest smartphone market - are expected to shrink by 18% as demand takes a beating from strict COVID-19 curbs that halted activity in key economic hubs including Shanghai, Gartner said in a report on Thursday.
The research firm expects a 7% drop in worldwide smartphone shipments, also reflecting the expected toll of supply chain snarls and the Russia-Ukraine conflict on demand.
"A perfect storm of geopolitics upheaval, high inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions have lowered business and consumer demand for devices across the world, and is set to impact the PC market the hardest in 2022," said Ranjit Atwal, senior director analyst at Gartner.
Gartner expects global computer shipments to drop 9.5% this year.
The forecast mirrors commentary from industry players, with chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc saying earlier this month that the PC market was set for a slowdown after two "very strong" years.
The soft demand for PCs and smartphones is likely to weigh on companies from chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp to mega-cap tech firms including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp. Those companies are set to report second-quarter earnings starting next month.
- Sony launching inzone gear for PC gaming
- Crypto crash threatens N Korea's stolen funds
- Local experts hired to prevent extremism in Bangladesh: Facebook
- Google hit with antitrust complaint
- Apple, Android phones hacked by Italian spyware: Google
- Samsung fined $9.7m over false water-resistance claims
- China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit amid metaverse race
- Sony accelerates PC gaming push with Inzone gear
- Crypto crash threatens North Korea's stolen funds as it ramps up weapons tests
- Facebook appoints local experts to prevent extremism in Bangladesh
- Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
- Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says
- Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Tensions rise in Indian town after killing of Hindu man
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- A student wrote 'I feel sad' on an exam paper as a joke. Now his university is demanding an explanation
- Adity Sarker, a doctor, dies from self-inflicted burn wounds