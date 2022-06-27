Facebook appoints local experts to prevent extremism in Bangladesh
Technology Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jun 2022 10:06 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:06 PM BdST
Facebook has hired Bangladeshi experts who understand the Bangla language, culture and market to combat the spread of extremist ideology through its platform in the country.
Nawab Osman, head of counter-terrorism and dangerous organisations in the Asia Pacific region at Facebook's parent Meta, revealed the information in a virtual meeting on Monday.
"What is being seen in the case of Bangladesh on our platform [Facebook] is a reflection of the offline reality here [Bangladesh]," he said.
Facing questions from journalists, he admitted that more action from the social media company is required to prevent extremism in the country.
Meta is taking various steps to increase tolerance among users, including the civil society, he said.
Nawab also claimed that Meta's own technology and algorithms are playing an important role to combat extremism.
Recent incidents of violence in Bangladesh, sometimes deadly, fuelled by hate speech spread through Facebook and targeting religious minorities in most cases, have called into question the global tech giant's role in preventing extremism.
Facebook has about 45 million users in the country of 160 million people, according to market analyst firm Statista.
- Local experts hired to prevent extremism in Bangladesh: Facebook
- Google hit with antitrust complaint
- Apple, Android phones hacked by Italian spyware: Google
- Samsung fined $9.7m over false water-resistance claims
- China provinces raise alerts as flooding breaks records
- Tencent forms 'extended reality' unit amid metaverse race
- Meta loses appeal in Russian court: TASS
- Ex-workers sue Tesla over 'mass layoff'
- Facebook appoints local experts to prevent extremism in Bangladesh
- Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job search rival
- Apple and Android phones hacked by Italian spyware, Google says
- Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims
- Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown
- Microsoft stops selling emotion-reading tech, limits face recognition
Most Read
- Bangladesh bans motorcycles from Padma Bridge after congestion
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Connected banks of Padma in festive mood as dream bridge is set to open
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- Two motorcyclists die after accident on Padma Bridge
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road