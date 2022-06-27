Facebook appoints local experts to prevent extremism in Bangladesh

Nawab Osman, head of counter-terrorism and dangerous organisations in the Asia Pacific region at Facebook's parent Meta, revealed the information in a virtual meeting on Monday.

"What is being seen in the case of Bangladesh on our platform [Facebook] is a reflection of the offline reality here [Bangladesh]," he said.

Facing questions from journalists, he admitted that more action from the social media company is required to prevent extremism in the country.

Meta is taking various steps to increase tolerance among users, including the civil society, he said.

Nawab also claimed that Meta's own technology and algorithms are playing an important role to combat extremism.

Recent incidents of violence in Bangladesh, sometimes deadly, fuelled by hate speech spread through Facebook and targeting religious minorities in most cases, have called into question the global tech giant's role in preventing extremism.

Facebook has about 45 million users in the country of 160 million people, according to market analyst firm Statista.