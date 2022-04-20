Twitter co-founder Dorsey takes aim at board in series of tweets
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2022 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 10:57 AM BdST
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey took aim at the social media company's board in a series of tweets late on Monday as it weighs Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover offer.
Dorsey, who is also a Twitter board member, added to the chatter on the micro-blogging platform last week when he said that Twitter's board has "consistently been the dysfunction of the company."
In response a tweet on Monday asking him why he did not "do anything about it" when he was the CEO of Twitter, Dorsey expressed frustration at his limited ability to speak freely.
"So much to say … but nothing that can be said," Dorsey tweeted.
Dorsey's tweets come after two weeks of upheaval at the social media company that started with Musk disclosing a 9.2% stake and then making a buyout offer. On Friday, the board adopted a "poison pill" to limit Musk's ability to raise his stake in the company.
"I really wish I could break through all the abstraction here and answer you but alas and woe," Dorsey tweeted in reply to another thread urging him to share his thoughts.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk has been vocal in his criticism of Twitter's strategies and its board. He tweeted on Monday that the salary of Twitter's board members would be $0 if his bid succeeds, resulting in $3 million being saved every year.
Other potential buyers, including private equity firm Thoma Bravo, are also considering buyout bids for Twitter, according to reports.
Dorsey continues to serve as the CEO of Square and holds a seat on Twitter's board. His term is due to expire in May at the company's upcoming annual meeting.
- Bionic limbs lift Gaza amputees' self-esteem
- Musk tweets on taking Tesla private false: judge
- Can AI-driven voice analysis help detect mental disorders?
- Elon Musk is a digital Citizen Kane
- Apple face shipment delays over China COVID curbs
- WhatsApp tests new feature for work, school
- The struggle feels real in Elden Ring
- Russian tech industry faces ‘brain drain’ as workers flee
- Bionic limbs lift Gaza amputees' self-esteem
- Judge rules Musk's tweets over taking Tesla private were false, investors say
- Can AI-driven voice analysis help identify mental disorders?
- Elon Musk is a digital Citizen Kane
- Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers
- WhatsApp tests new feature to organise groups for work, school
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market