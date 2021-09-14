Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Sep 2021 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2021 07:06 PM BdST
A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined US social media giants Facebook and Twitter for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown on the internet and Big Tech.
Moscow wants foreign internet firms to open full-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory. On Tuesday the government published plans to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services as part of a push to support its domestic tech sector.
The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.
Popular messaging app Telegram had been fined 9 million roubles, the court said.
Facebook, Twitter and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Twitter has been the subject of a punitive slowdown since March. State communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said Twitter and other social media firms have not deleted posts with banned material quickly enough.
