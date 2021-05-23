Home > Technology

China says Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet

  >>  Reuters

Published: 23 May 2021 12:17 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2021 12:17 PM BdST

A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of a landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of the Red Planet, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to Mars.

Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40 am Beijing time (0240 GMT), according to a post on the rover's official Chinese social media account.

