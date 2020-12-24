Bangladesh up eight places on National Cyber Security Index
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Dec 2020 03:47 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2020 03:47 AM BdST
Bangladesh has improved eight places to rank 65th among 160 countries on the National Cyber Security Index of Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation.
The National Cyber Security Index on NCSI measures countries’ preparedness to prevent cyber incidents and fight cyber threats.
“It (improvement) reflects the capability of Bangladesh to ensure cyber security. It will encourage us to prevent cyber attacks in future,” said Tarique M Barkaullah, director of the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team.
Greece tops the NCSI ranking with 96.1 points, followed by Czech Republic with 92.21 and Estonia with 90.91, according to latest data.
The US has been ranked 16th on the index while the UK on 18th. Singapore is the only Asian country among the top 20 with the 15th position. China has been ranked 80th. South Sudan is at the bottom of the ranking.
Bangladesh has been ranked second in South Asia with 44.16 points. India has been positioned 35th with 59.74 points.
Among the other countries in the region, Pakistan is 66th, Nepal 93rd, Sri Lanka 98th, Bhutan 115th, Afghanistan 132nd, and Myanmar 139th.
