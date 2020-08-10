Bangladesh internet speed back to normal after submarine cable glitch

Moshiur Rahman, the managing director of Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd, told bdnews24.com that the repair work ended after Sunday midnight.

"There were problems with the power supply to the second submarine cable in Patuakhali due to digging by locals for sand,” he said.

Almost half the bandwidth supply comes from the second submarine cable, according to Moshiur.

Sumon Ahmed Sabir. The chief technology officer at International Internet Gateway or IIG operator Fiber@Home, said the internet speed began to return to normal after midnight.

“It may take some time for full restoration of the speed,” he added.

In 2016, Bangladesh launched the second submarine cable landing station in Patuakhali's Kalapara. Bangladesh receives 1,500 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth from the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe International Consortium Submarine Cable (SEA-ME-WE-5) through the landing station.