Realme to unveil 6i smartphone with wireless earbuds

The phone will be accompanied by realme Buds Air Neo to indulge the music lovers with powerful sound, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

For AIoT category, realme has been focusing on scenarios for personal, family and travel, building a tech trendsetter life for young consumers. This May, realme has set a sales record of 1 million Smart Audio AIoT products, the company added.

“We aim to bring forth tech-trendy Smartphones and AIoT with trendsetting designs which will unleash the youth’s creativity, enhancing their experience of using smartphones,” Neon Xie, branding director of realme Bangladesh, said.

The 6i is set to become Bangladesh’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, according to realme.“The octa-core processor of 6i can work at a speed of 2.0 GHz and Mali-G52 GPU gives around a 950 MHz boost for fast overall performance.”

As a result, users will be able to experience gaming at a whole new level. The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP 4cm macro lens.

The 16MP front shooter will ensure crystal clear selfies. 6i comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port which supports 18W quick charge. With 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, this tech trendsetter comes in two colours – Milk White and Green Tea.

The music companion, Buds Air Neo, comes with customised high-performance R1 audio chipset based on the Bluetooth 5.0 protocol. As a result, it can be simultaneously connected with more than one device. One single charge gives 3 hours of continuous music playback and with the charging case, it can attain a total battery life of up to 17 hours.

The advanced multi-layer composite diaphragm and bigger 13mm driver ensures Dynamic Bass Boost and offers user an immersive movie, music or gaming experience.