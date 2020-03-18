Home > Technology

Belgian video-calling robots to keep elderly connected during coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 18 Mar 2020 07:52 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2020 07:52 PM BdST

A Belgian robotics firm is lending a fleet of robots to elderly care homes to help residents stay connected after the government banned visitors to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The company, Zorabots, said it would initially lend 60 of its "James" robots to the homes but could make hundreds more available. The 1.2 metre-tall butler-style machines can navigate rooms and connect video calls through Facebook messenger.

Belgium's government has banned visitors from elderly care homes, alongside measures including limiting shop opening times and closing schools to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has infected 1,085 people in the country and killed five.

Jozef Gouwy, 93, looks at a robot made by ZoraBots for elderly people at home, so they can virtually communicate with their loved ones, amid the ban on visits against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, in Ostend, Belgium March 16, 2020. Reuters

"We said, in the coming weeks we will not be able to sell, the stock is just going to sit here. Instead of letting the stock sit here, why not put it to use in a good way?" Zorabots co-CEO Tommy Deblieck told Reuters.

Nele Vandewiele, director of residential care for the Ostend city government, said the robots could help residents who were missing contact with the outside world and their families.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.