Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Mar 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 02:36 PM BdST
Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.
"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter posted on the company's website.
"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," he added. "That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."
Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.
The company's donations to the global coronavirus response, to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts, reached $15 million on Friday, Cook wrote in the letter.
More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27
- Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech screened in 3D hologram for first time in Bangladesh
- Nokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September
- Samsung starts building $220m R&D centre in Vietnam
- Coronavirus clouds Apple's timeline for new iPhones
- Voting on your phone: New elections app ignites security debate
- Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
- China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store
- Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption
- Big tech’s runaway growth
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’
- Passenger with high temperature sent to hospital from Dhaka airport
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- Philippine capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
- Hasina inaugurates Bangladesh's first expressway
- Three men sentenced to hundreds of years in the drowning of Syrian refugee boy
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Bangladesh rejects US human rights report as ‘one-sided’
- Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases