Home > Technology

Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Mar 2020 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2020 02:36 PM BdST

Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter posted on the company's website.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," he added. "That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.

The company's donations to the global coronavirus response, to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts, reached $15 million on Friday, Cook wrote in the letter.

More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing, China Dec 14, 2018. REUTERS

Apple to close retail stores worldwide

First 3D hologram of Mar 7 speech

Nokia's new President and CEO Pekka Lundmark shakes hands with resigning President and CEO Rajeev Suri (R) after a news conference at the Nokia headquarters in Espoo, Finland March 2, 2020. REUTERS

Nokia appoints Fortum CEO to replace Suri

The logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at the company's factory in Tijuana, Mexico, Jun 1, 2019. REUTERS

Samsung builds $220m R&D centre in Vietnam

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 21, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus clouds new iPhone timeline

People vote in the New Hampshire primary at Rye Elementary School in Rye, NH, on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020. A startup says it has developed a smartphone tool through which voters can cast ballots anywhere, but researchers say the app is riddled with security flaws. The New York Times

Voting on your phone

Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, US February 11, 2020. REUTERS

Samsung unveils compact foldable phone

The logo of Google Play is displayed at Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan, Sept 12, 2019. REUTERS

China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.