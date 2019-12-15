Home > Technology

Global AI Boot Camp held in Dhaka

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Dec 2019 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 03:26 AM BdST

Global AI Boot Camp, an international community event from Microsoft, has been held in Dhaka to share knowledge on latest trend in artificial Intelligence or AI.

The Global AI Night is a free evening event organised by 37 communities all over the world that are passionate about AI on the Microsoft Azure.

This is the first time the event was held in Dhaka, on Saturday.

Global AI Community, Bangladesh organised the daylong event at Microsoft Bangladesh Office at Gulshan.

The boot camp is organised in 167 cities across the world at the same time consummating balance of quality content, awesome talks, and hands-on learning with tech enthusiasts, according to organizer.

Technology firm ADN Telecom and market strategy agency Xposar Communication were partners of the event patronised by Microsoft and ThursdayCloud.

Global AI Community Country Lead Rezwanur Rahman presented the welcome note 

Professor Alim Al Islam of the Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology or BUET focused on AI for networking research and user identification method.

Intelligent Machines Founder Mohammad Oli Ahad shared the overview of corporate practices of AI in Bangladesh.

A session on hacking and security was also held, keeping in mind the security concerns of a connected world. It was conducted by Redwan Ferdous, a member of the Grey Hat Hackers Community, Bangladesh.

Among others, Asian Age Executive Editor Shiabur Rahman, Microsoft MVP Sabah Shariq, Umme Rubaiyat of JBnet Corporation, Intelligent Machines Lead Analytics Asif Al Hye and HeadBlocks Founder Mohammad Asif Atick spoke in different sessions.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Ben Halpert, founder of Savvy Cyber Kids, a non-profit focused on online safety, moderates a panel on cyber security during DreamHack in Atlanta on Nov 17, 2019. The New York Times

Child predators are hunting through video games, online chats

Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Reuters

How Google founders slowly stepped away

Visitors take a selfie by the Facebook sign at the company's campus in Menlo Park, Calif, Sept 18, 2019. The New York Times

Facebook to let you move photos to rival sites

Facebook, Instagram down

A person holds a smartphone as Tik Tok logo is displayed behind in this picture illustration taken Nov 7, 2019. Reuters

TikTok reverses ban on US teen

Bangladesh moves up on connectivity index

The Google campus in Mountain View, Calif, Sept 12, 2019. The New York Times

Google to limit political ads

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram down across UK

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.