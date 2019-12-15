Global AI Boot Camp held in Dhaka
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2019 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2019 03:26 AM BdST
Global AI Boot Camp, an international community event from Microsoft, has been held in Dhaka to share knowledge on latest trend in artificial Intelligence or AI.
The Global AI Night is a free evening event organised by 37 communities all over the world that are passionate about AI on the Microsoft Azure.
This is the first time the event was held in Dhaka, on Saturday.
Global AI Community, Bangladesh organised the daylong event at Microsoft Bangladesh Office at Gulshan.
The boot camp is organised in 167 cities across the world at the same time consummating balance of quality content, awesome talks, and hands-on learning with tech enthusiasts, according to organizer.
Technology firm ADN Telecom and market strategy agency Xposar Communication were partners of the event patronised by Microsoft and ThursdayCloud.
Global AI Community Country Lead Rezwanur Rahman presented the welcome note
Professor Alim Al Islam of the Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology or BUET focused on AI for networking research and user identification method.
Intelligent Machines Founder Mohammad Oli Ahad shared the overview of corporate practices of AI in Bangladesh.
A session on hacking and security was also held, keeping in mind the security concerns of a connected world. It was conducted by Redwan Ferdous, a member of the Grey Hat Hackers Community, Bangladesh.
Among others, Asian Age Executive Editor Shiabur Rahman, Microsoft MVP Sabah Shariq, Umme Rubaiyat of JBnet Corporation, Intelligent Machines Lead Analytics Asif Al Hye and HeadBlocks Founder Mohammad Asif Atick spoke in different sessions.
