Startup Bangladesh signs MoU with India’s Tech Mahindra to foster digital ecosystem

Tech Mahindra would provide Bangladesh’s budding entrepreneurs with guidance and mentoring under the agreement signed in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi on Friday, the Indian firm said in a statement.

India's Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was also present while Bangladesh’s State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak exchanged the MoU.

While assisting new-age technology startups in Bangladesh, Tech Mahindra said it will be focusing on future technologies like Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning.

Startup Bangladesh is the government platform to enable the entrepreneurs to innovate faster, create new opportunities, develop technical skills and help realise the vision of Digital Bangladesh.

As part of the MoU, Tech Mahindra said, it will extend collaboration opportunities to the innovators of Startup Bangladesh to engage with its research and development arm Makers Lab, which has global footprint including India, US, Europe and Australia.

This collaboration will take up initiatives like Ideathons and Hackathons across educational institutions in Bangladesh, according to the statement.

“This will help generate awareness about digital technologies and inculcate a culture of innovative thinking. For selected tech startups, Tech Mahindra will provide support in leveraging its global expertise in solving problems in Bangladesh,” it said.

“With an eye on globalisation and future growth opportunities, the government of Bangladesh is committed to establish a national entrepreneurship platform in the country that will help strengthen an innovation economy,” it quoted Palak as saying.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bangladesh in mentoring the local talent to capitalise on the huge growth potential the region has to offer,” Tech Mahindra Managing Director and CEO said, according to the release.

Tech Mahindra President, Corporate Affairs and Business Head (APAC) Sujit Baksi said the thrust by the government in developing digital technologies, encouraging entrepreneurship and nurturing a digital ecosystem, are all reflective of Bangladesh’s commitment to translate the vision of “Digital Bangladesh” into a reality.

“With our deep industry expertise, we at Tech Mahindra are looking forward to partner with Startup Bangladesh in their endeavour to leverage digital technologies for sustainable development and growth,” He added.