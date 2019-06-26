Home > Technology

Singapore aims to create 10,000 tech jobs in three years

  >>  Reuters

Published: 26 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2019 03:24 PM BdST

Singapore on Wednesday said it has plans to create up to 10,000 jobs in the technology sector over three years in an initiative to establish the city-state as a global hub for the industry.

The plan will be spearheaded by a new government office called Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), which consolidates efforts by various existing public bodies to encourage investment from foreign tech firms, support local business, and work with the industry to shape future policy.

Armed with lucrative grants and incentives, the island nation has in recent years been focusing on tech firms, investors and top talent - a sector that could help combat some of the slowest growth rates the city-state has seen in a decade.

“DISG will seek to achieve our mission to establish Singapore as a global-Asia technology hub,” said Kiren Kumar, chief digital industry officer, DISG.

The new government office expects to create up to 10,000 jobs within the technology sector over the next three years including roles in engineering, software development and finance.

DISG also said it will assist companies in areas such as ride-hailing, e-commerce, fintech, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

While Singapore’s low taxes, political stability and robust legal system and infrastructure have attracted foreign firms for decades, a recently passed fake news law has put it at odds with the likes of Facebook and Alphabet’s Google who fear it could hinder free speech and innovation.

Despite large investments, Singapore only has one local “unicorn” - a start-up worth over $1 billion - in ride-hailing firm Grab, according to research firm CBInsights, while neighboring Indonesia has four.

Print Friendly and PDF

Starc serves up eggs-cellent spell after English breakfast banter
Win or lose, we stick to our 'mantra', says Morgan
Mahmudullah will play India game, Mashrafe hopes
ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v South Africa - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britian - June 19, 2019 New Zealand's Mitchell Santner celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis thriving on team effort: Santner

More stories

Lior Div, chief executive of US-Israeli cyber security firm Cybereason, speaks during Cyber Week conference in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2019. Reuters

Hackers steal data from telcos: Cyber firm

FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei's US research arm builds separate identity

FILE PHOTO: Members of K-Pop band, BTS perform on ABC's 'Good Morning America' show in Central Park in New York City, US, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

K-Pop's BTS launches mobile game

US cyber attacks on Iranian targets not successful: Iran

Construction workers erect scaffolding at the site of metro station as an aircraft flies past in the southern Indian city of Chennai August 29, 2013. REUTERS

Alexa, how can I fly to Mumbai?

Facebook maps Bangladesh using AI

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed Facebook logo standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. Reuters

Facebook plans digital coin

Ren Zhengfei: Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China Jun 17, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

Huawei says US ban hurting more than expected

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.