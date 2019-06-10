NASA will allow private travel to International Space Station
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 10:44 AM BdST
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will allow private citizens to fly to the International Space Station, reversing a long-standing prohibition against tourists at the station, the Washington Post reported on Friday.
NASA made the announcement at a news conference, and said costs and arrangements for flying crews to the station would be left to Boeing Co and SpaceX, the two companies NASA has hired for such trips, the Washington Post said.
NASA would charge people for food, storage and communication once at the station, which would amount to about $35,000 a night, the Post reported.
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- NASA will allow private travel to International Space Station
- The making of a YouTube radical
- How updates from Apple and Google will change your smartphone
- Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
- YouTube to remove thousands of videos pushing extreme views: NYT
- US moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
- When trolls and crybullies rule the earth
- What if Instagram got rid of likes?
- Cities hijacked by tool stolen from the NSA
- Siri, Alexa fuel sexism, UN finds
Most Read
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- He can’t write now because DGFI is not feeding him: Hasina on editor
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- Hasina faults immigration department for pilot travelling without passport
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Arrest warrant for ex-OC Moazzem triggers ‘cold war’ between Feni and Rangpur police
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid