Tamim Iqbal is a national treasure. But should he have returned from retirement?

Last Thursday, Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's ODI cricket captain and team stalwart, announced an abrupt retirement from international cricket. With the 2023 Cricket World Cup only three months away, it was a shocking announcement. But 24 hours later, Tamim withdrew his decision after a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Though the pivotal player's retirement came as a blow to the many fans of Bangladeshi cricket, we must ask – is his decision to return the right one?
The teenage wunderkind from Chattogram skyrocketed to fame and became a household name by scoring his first century against Ireland in his debut year, making him the youngest centurion from Bangladesh. At 21, he became the first Bangladeshi batsman to grab a place on the Lord's Honours Boards when he hit 103 against England.
He is Bangladesh's highest-scoring batsman on the international stage, with 25 centuries and 94 half-centuries in over 1,000 matches played throughout a 16-year career.
He has easily cemented his place as one of the big 5 of the country's cricket alongside Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and Mushfiqur Rahim. He put on countless iconic displays, including being the only Bangladeshi batsman to score a century in T20i cricket. He is among Bangladesh's greatest batsmen and easily its best-ever opener.
He has been an indispensable part of the national team for about a decade.
Under his captaincy, Bangladesh won 21 of 35 ODI games.
And how can Bangladeshi cricket fans forget his most heroic moments, such as the 2018 Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka when an injured Tamim played with a single hand to help the team to victory? His absolute dedication to the team and love for the sport has never been in doubt.
But Tamim was a significantly diminished figure when he announced his retirement. After the loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday, social media erupted in criticism of Tamim's talent and credibility. Memes spread quickly. Tamim's run out after 13 runs was widely slammed.
It was a performance sadly in line with many in the past year. Due to injuries and health issues, Tamim has not been in good form, underperforming seriously in several games.
There have also been rumours of a rift between him and current head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. Tensions with the BCB have also been simmering. The president of the national cricketing body's contradictory remarks – first bashing Tamim's 'unprofessionalism' for playing against Afghanistan on Wednesday and then criticising his retirement – shows how players feel unheard and mistreated.
The fan backlash should also be kept in mind. A poor performance by any athlete is often met with harsh words and relentless mockery on public platforms, often by the same fans who idolise players and deify them for their successes. But regardless of the plaudits, criticism hurts. Online trolling and harassment are not uncommon. There is often a fundamental lack of respect, especially when people think they have failed.
Under these circumstances, Tamim's initial announcement is more understandable than it seemed. It was an honest reaction. He spoke unprepared and from the heart, struggling through tears and pauses. He thanked all the people who had supported his journey from childhood and the people of the nation he had represented with style and grace on the national and international stage. It seemed like a tragic end, and its abruptness was concerning. With the cricket team preparing for the Asia Cup at the end of August and the World Cup looming in October, his announcement was undoubtedly a blow to team planning and spirit.
But now, after widespread protest, even from the head of the government, Tamim has walked it back. The World Cup will likely be one last chance to close out his career with the closure and decorum such a stellar career deserves. But can he and the team – which seems to be in transition away from the heroes of yesteryear – perform respectably under this renewed pressure? Or will they collapse under intense scrutiny?
Tamim's legacy in Bangladeshi cricket is assured. But whether his career's final note is triumphant or disappointing remains to be seen.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.