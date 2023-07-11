Tamim Iqbal is a national treasure. But should he have returned from retirement?

Under these circumstances, Tamim's initial announcement is more understandable than it seemed. It was an honest reaction. He spoke unprepared and from the heart, struggling through tears and pauses. He thanked all the people who had supported his journey from childhood and the people of the nation he had represented with style and grace on the national and international stage. It seemed like a tragic end, and its abruptness was concerning. With the cricket team preparing for the Asia Cup at the end of August and the World Cup looming in October, his announcement was undoubtedly a blow to team planning and spirit.



But now, after widespread protest, even from the head of the government, Tamim has walked it back. The World Cup will likely be one last chance to close out his career with the closure and decorum such a stellar career deserves. But can he and the team – which seems to be in transition away from the heroes of yesteryear – perform respectably under this renewed pressure? Or will they collapse under intense scrutiny?



Tamim's legacy in Bangladeshi cricket is assured. But whether his career's final note is triumphant or disappointing remains to be seen.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.