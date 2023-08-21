Sean O’Malley dethrones Aljamain Sterling as UFC Bantamweight Champion with perfect KO

Someone with the nickname ‘Sugar’ is bound to have tasted sweet victory pretty often. But none may have been sweeter than on Sunday when Sean O’Malley beat Aljamain Sterling to snatch the crown of UFC Bantamweight Champion.
The lead-up was intense. At UFC 288, a split decision saw Sterling (23 - 3 – 0) beat Henry Cejudo to retain his UFC bantamweight title. Afterwards, Sean O’Malley (16 - 1 - 0, 1NC) stormed the octagon to call him out.
He got his shot at the champ on Aug 19, 2023, at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
With a background in freestyle wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Sterling was a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, he had the experience. A former Cage Fury Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion, he also held the record for most wins, most consecutive wins, and the most consecutive title defences in UFC Bantamweight history.
He was also coming off nine straight fights, including three title defences. O’Malley had previously defeated the former champion Petr Yan by a controversial split decision.
Despite his rapid rise through the ranks, O’Malley felt like the natural underdog.
Still, from his highlight reel knockout over David Nuzzo to his win against Alfred Khashakyan that earned him a UFC contract, O’Malley seemed bound for greatness.
Despite his TKO loss to Marlon Vera in 2020, he has continued to adapt and improve as a fighter.
O’Malley is known for his very accurate striking, using his reach and athleticism to his advantage. His variety of punches and kicks have earned him numerous ‘Performance of the Night’ awards, and his quickness and agility make him difficult to hit. No wonder he is a fan favourite.
Though the first round felt slow, O’Malley prevented Sterling from engaging his standout grappling skills, instead amping up the pressure and putting the champ on the back foot. Still, it largely seemed like an even match.
But it all changed in Round 2. With a picture-perfect flush right hand, O’Malley knocked Sterling to the mat, following up with a flurry of strikes that led to a stoppage by the referee. O’Malley took home the championship with a TKO.
Despite his hyper-energetic nature, O’Malley showed his patience in his crowning match. He waited for his opportunity and then capitalised with the perfect counterpunch. His composure and respect for the former champion’s capabilities have helped him secure the crown.
From a fighter who was known more for his place in the highlight reels, he’s become a legitimate champion.
Sterling, for his part, was humble in defeat. He congratulated the new champion and blamed his own recklessness for the loss.
The clean victory will be a standout moment for ‘Sugar’ O’Malley. Now we wait to see how sweet his reign will be.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.