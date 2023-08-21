Sean O’Malley dethrones Aljamain Sterling as UFC Bantamweight Champion with perfect KO

Someone with the nickname ‘Sugar’ is bound to have tasted sweet victory pretty often. But none may have been sweeter than on Sunday when Sean O’Malley beat Aljamain Sterling to snatch the crown of UFC Bantamweight Champion.

The lead-up was intense. At UFC 288, a split decision saw Sterling (23 - 3 – 0) beat Henry Cejudo to retain his UFC bantamweight title. Afterwards, Sean O’Malley (16 - 1 - 0, 1NC) stormed the octagon to call him out.

He got his shot at the champ on Aug 19, 2023, at UFC 292 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

With a background in freestyle wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Sterling was a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, he had the experience. A former Cage Fury Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion, he also held the record for most wins, most consecutive wins, and the most consecutive title defences in UFC Bantamweight history.

He was also coming off nine straight fights, including three title defences. O’Malley had previously defeated the former champion Petr Yan by a controversial split decision.