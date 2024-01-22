Dricus du Plessis defeats Sean Strickland to become the new UFC Middleweight Champion

Strickland started strong. His impressive defence, which had shut down Adesanya, proved as strong against du Plessis as he checked multiple leg kicks.

The battle was a bloody affair. Du Plessis turned things around in a major way when he cut Strickland near his left eye and hurt him with a big right hand in the fourth round.

Strickland, known for his striking, hit Du Plessis multiple times, almost blurring his vision from heavy bruises to his eyes early on. The contender tried and succeeded in two takedowns against Strickland, but the ground time was minimal.

The defending champion closed well in the fifth, but Du Plessis proved his mettle in a championship fight, silencing critics of his cardio.

The fight ended in the fifth round with a (47–48, 48–47, 48–47) split decision to the South African. Du Plessis (21-2) has now won nine straight and is a perfect 7-0 in the UFC. The duel also earned him the Fight of the Night bonus.