Breaking the stigma: Understanding and supporting people with depression

Still, you can be supportive. You can let them know you have their back, ask them if they would like you to do anything, or encourage them to believe that they have a future outside of depression.

It is, however, best to refrain from aphorisms like "look on the bright side", "we all go through times like this", or "fixing depression is just as easy as mind over matter".

When interacting with someone with depression, you should also take care not to neglect yourself. Those who are naturally empathetic or susceptible to the emotions of others can find themselves drawn into the problem and may have difficulty separating themselves and possibly even succumbing to similar depressive tendencies in extreme cases. I've definitely had some personal experiences where I tried to be there for someone with depression but allowed their illness to affect my mental state as well. It was a mistake that hurt me and the person I was trying to help.

So set boundaries and consider how to protect yourself, even when trying to help someone else.

The most important thing when trying to reach someone with depression is that everybody wants to be heard. Allowing people to tell you their stories, listening to them compassionately, and taking their problems seriously can be a great help and make a massive difference to their lives.

That may sound simple and obvious, but it is surprising how rarely it happens.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.