When the present grows oppressive, I'm comforted by the guidance of the ages

A SINGLE LEVER

Archimedes once said, “Give me a firm place to stand and a lever and I can move the Earth.” It infuriated me.

I was about 14 when I heard the story of Archimedes moving a ship using a single rope. King Hiero II had built the magnificent craft as a gift to Ptolemaic Egypt, but it was too heavy to move to the water. The dictator summoned Archimedes, who boasted of moving the world itself, and challenged him with the task.

The brilliant inventor put together a complex rig of pulleys and cranks. Then, he calmly walked to the shore, sat on a rock, and tugged on a rope. To the surprise of all, the ship began moving towards the ocean.

The story boggled my mind. It pushed me to consider the meaning of freeing myself from conventional thought. It taught me to learn by unlearning.

LIVING IN BAD FAITH

Jean-Paul Sartre, the writer and philosopher, said that people who accepted how things were and rejected investigating alternative paths as those who ‘who live in bad faith’.

In the essay Being and Nothingness, he describes a waiter who is so preoccupied with his job that he thinks of himself as a server first and a free human being second. Sartre, a fervent Marxist, emphasised the true limit to someone’s freedom was money. As such, people used financial need as justification for their fear and unwillingness to consider a different path in life.

Sartre was enraged by the idea and held capitalism responsible, calling it a machine that forced people into dehumanising work to buy things they didn’t need. He believed this pursuit of worldly possessions prevented people from being free.

I think of the little prince who stands on a planet with nothing but a rose and a fox friend. Of Don Quixote tilting at windmills. Of Van Gogh, Jibananda, and Manik. People who seem to have so little, but are truly free.