Putting highlighter to paper: How annotating revived my love of reading

Annotating books is mostly about leaving behind a part of yourself that you can look back on and reminisce about who you were and what spoke to you at one point in your life. Annotating something paves a path down memory lane so you can return to it.



As a person who recently adopted the habit, let me say - the initial annoyance at the slower reading rate soon dissipated when I closed the book. Imagine completing the best thriller you've ever read, then multiply that sense of euphoria by at least 20.



It's satisfying. And it changes your outlook towards life itself. Take it slow and enjoy the process. By getting me to engage with the book directly and physically, annotating has allowed me to kick my reading malaise to the curb.

