‘The Odyssey’ is one of the core texts of the Western canon. But what happens when it’s translated by a woman?

Before the inevitable complaints of political correctness crop up, it should be noted that Wilson is a professor of Classical Studies with a PhD in Classics and Comparative Literature.

She has translated Sophocles, Euripides, and Seneca and her scholarly credentials for such an undertaking are well established.

It is fair to say that previous translators of The Odyssey, from Lombardo to Lattimore, Fagles to Fitzgerald, viewed an already deeply misogynistic work through their own male gaze. To some, this could seem justifiable. After all, the world of ancient Greece millennia ago was not an egalitarian society, but instead dominated by men politically and socially. But what the previous translators have done, perhaps unknowingly, is reproduce the text through their own cultural biases.

Consider the very first line of Wilson’s version - “Tell me about a complicated man.”

Unlike other translations, Odysseus is not wise, or stoic, versatile or resourceful. He is complex. He is both mighty hero and duplicitous liar. He contains multitudes. It’s an interpretation that is true to the broad canvas it depicts.

Through these small but substantial changes, Wilson’s Odyssey breathes fresh life into one of humanity’s oldest stories while remaining authentic to its essential nature.

This extends to Wilson’s choice of style as well. Though the term ‘epic’ might conjure a sense of grandiosity, Homer’s verses aren’t always grand. Instead, as Wilson says, they are often straightforward and rhythmic. To capture this, her translation is simple, but sublime.

Contrast her version with Fagle’s take from 1996: “Sing to me of the man, Muse, the man of twists and turns.”

Interesting, surely, but also a bit overwrought.

To keep to the spirit of the original text, Wilson took on the challenge of matching Homer line for line, keeping her version of the poem of the same length as the original, with exactly the same number of lines. Such rigorous fidelity posed myriad constraints, but what the translation gains is matching the stride and pace of, as Wilson calls it, Homer’s nimble gallop.

She takes over twelve thousand Greek six-footed lines, dactylic hexameters—the conventional meter for archaic Greek narrative verse - then renders them in English in iambic pentameter, the conventional meter for regular English narrative verse. The result is a distinct and arresting array of compelling verses that is a tremendously successful evocation of the Homeric epic in the English language.