Appreciating Tagore, the bard of Bengal

Aug 7 is the death anniversary of Bengali poet, writer, and composer Rabindranath Tagore.
When I was young, I encountered the resounding strength of Bangladesh's most talented young musicians at the cultural institution Chhayanaut. Their collective voices filled the air, and I got the opportunity to nurture my musical ability. I was not there long, but the innate beauty of Rabindranath Tagore's music has stayed with me ever since.
Tagore was a prolific polymath, skilled at poetry, writing, and philosophy. He made remarkable contributions to literature, music, and art. His work transcended boundaries and touched the hearts of millions worldwide, even earning him the distinction of being the first Asian person to win a Nobel Prize.
His literary works, particularly his collections of songs and poetry, such as Gitanjali, have captivated readers with their evocative lines and keen philosophical insights. Tagore's poetry delves deep into questions of love, nature, spirituality, and emotion, resonating with readers of all ages and backgrounds. Through his gift for poetry and metaphor, he breathed life into abstract thoughts and sentiments, paving the way to many personal journeys of self-reflection and contemplation.
Tagore's musical compositions, known as Rabindra Sangeet, form an integral part of the cultural fabric of Bangladesh and the subcontinent. The melodies weave intricately through the graceful lyrics, capturing the essence of longing, joy and the beauty of nature. They cut across language barriers and allow their listeners to find solace in their wonder.
But Tagore's prowess also extended to visual arts. His paintings, infused with vibrant colours and delicate brushstrokes, offer perspectives both beautiful and enigmatic.
Tagore's legacy and influence are essential to the Indian subcontinent's culture. Not only did he inspire countless artists, writers, and musicians, he has also fostered a sense of cultural pride and identity. His teachings and philosophy of universal humanism, which advocate for empathy, harmony, and respect for all, remain ever-relevant in a world that craves understanding and unity.
A few months ago, I heard someone sing 'Ki korile bolo paaibo tomare, raakhibo aankhite aankhite?'. I was immediately taken back to an Arnob concert I had once attended, where the singer paired Tagore's song with 'Moko kaha dhunde re bande' by Indian mystic poet Kabir. For a moment, I felt a tug of the spiritual – a sudden, shocking connection between the human experience and the divine.
I looked at the friend next to me. She was sobbing. Later, she told me she was reminded of a former lover.
It struck me that the same music and lyrics could resonate in such distinct ways with different people. That instant felt like it distilled Tagore's work. The themes and emotions he played with were broad and universal, but they could still reach deep into you, feeling as personal and specific as the particular experiences of your own life.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.