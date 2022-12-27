My fussy food adventures: From picky eater to gourmet

The next time I tried something adventurous, I found my favourite restaurant. I used to take French lessons at the Alliance Française in Dhaka. One day, out of curiosity, I looked up French restaurants in the city. To my surprise, there was one.

Around 2014, one of the most exclusive Japanese restaurants in town was Wasabi. It shared the space with two less popular siblings - Bellagio, and Le Soufflé. As far as I know, these were Dhaka's only true fine dining establishments at the time, serving European cuisine and dabbling in molecular gastronomy. My father and I first tried escargot - garden snails served in a buttery parsley sauce - at Le Soufflé.

It was lavish. We got little round tongs for the dish to avoid scorching our fingers on the hot shells. There were also tiny two-pronged forks to pull the snail from it protective coating. The snail itself was meaty, but the parsley butter made it seem softer and smoother than it would have with any other sauce, such as a sharp marinara or silky béchamel.

When I told my mother about my new favourite eatery, she was disappointed. Her story, like any other Bengali mother's, began at least a few miles away from her actual point.