Can a fancy London steakhouse live up to cheap Dhanmondi restaurants?

“Sounds like the Yum Cha District in Dhanmondi,” my boyfriend said on the phone, as I stood outside a fancy restaurant in London’s Mayfair in the rain, hoping to get a seat before they closed for the day. He wasn’t wrong. The restaurant was called Le Relais de Venise l'Entrecôte. A mouthful, I know. They’re famous for not having a menu, and also for having long wait times to get a table, much like our beloved Dhanmondi eatery. Venise only serves one set meal, which is Steak Frites – basically steak with french fries. But the main attraction is not the meat or the carbs, but rather the sauce they douse their steak in.

After waiting for half an hour, the 5-person party in front of me was told that the restaurant could no longer serve them, as they close at 3:30pm. I gave up and got ready to go back to good old Chinatown for some cheap hotpot. But instead, the maitre d’ walked up to me and said, “Just one person, yeah?” I nodded. Thirty seconds later she was leading me to my table. I often complain about my lack of friends in the UK, since I have to go everywhere by myself, but I guess it paid off this time.

As I sat down, a server came to ask me how I like my steak cooked. Funny thing about this restaurant, all the servers seemed to be women. I guess sexism does sell. They had four options: blue, rare, medium and well done. Right after I asked for medium, she took out her pen and wrote “1M” right on my table. Then she brought me some salad and four pieces of warm baguette.