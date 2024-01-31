‘Advance Wars’ is the perfect game for beginners to turn-based tactics

What defines a tactics game?

Fans of the genre will typically say that a good tactics game should be exciting, fast-paced, and involve an interesting plot.

Advance Wars checks off all three boxes.

Released in 2001 for the Game Boy Advance, Advance Wars is the seventh game in the Wars series. The turn-based tactics games were largely confined to the Japanese market because Nintendo believed them to be too esoteric for an international audience.

But, with Advance Wars, they tried to broaden the appeal of the game to Western audiences with slick anime-inspired style and mechanics that were easier to grasp for newcomers.

It proved a huge success, catalysing the Japanese video game giant’s decision to bring other well-known franchises like Fire Emblem to the international stage.