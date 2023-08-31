Stripe’s Song of the Day: Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Ever since I watched the Barbie movie, I’ve had one song stuck in my head – Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance the Night’. It makes for a spectacular opening, fitting the playful tone of the movie, while also bringing to mind the stringy disco of 'Love Again’, this time with a Versace twist.

It’s not a performance anyone will forget any time soon and makes for a sparkling and delightful start to the defining movie of the summer.

As Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, Simu Liu, and Hari Nef join in the expert choreography, twirling amid the perfect production design, Dua Lipa glistens in her on-screen debut, cementing herself a place in wider pop culture.

It also makes for a rather stunning closer. With her last four major releases, which include ‘Love Again’, ‘Levitating’ and ‘Physical’, Dua Lipa has delivered a perfect run of pop, pulling off a remarkable conclusion to the Future Nostalgia era. She has made her mark and asserted her position as a titan of the music industry.

Watch the video here: