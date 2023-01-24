5 horror stories with more cerebral chills

The House (2022)

A Netflix original animated horror film, The House pushes the boundaries of animation and leaves you with a mixture of emotions at the end.

Western animation has always faced the barrier of considering children as the target audience. As such, the few animated films that tackle the horror genre are lightly eerie at best but do little to try and frighten you. But, sometimes, allowing animation to tell stories more complex than those intended for children can lead to excellent stories for mature audiences like Mary and Max and I Lost My Body. The House is another entry in this small niche.

The movie tells three stories revolving around a house in different eras focusing on different creatures. It begins with a tale of human greed leading them to ruin. With the unique character design, the movie creates an uncomfortable feeling from the start that embeds itself in your brain, partnered with the particular eerie atmosphere of stop motion.

Before you have a chance to recover, The House whisks you away to a different time for a disturbing tale of rats and bugs. A rat, a pushover real estate developer, tries to sell the house he gave his life up to build and gets roped into a situation with two potential tenants. Over time the parasitical journey between the group grows at a measured pace, slowly upping the creep factor and, in the end, it even leaves you with a surprising dash of humour.

The last story in the anthology is a visual representation of the idea ‘it's the hope that kills us.' This time our residents are cats and the house is flooding. Our protagonist is stuck in denial of his present situation because the past has come to define his life.

As the credits roll on an aerial view of The House, the movie leaves you with a feeling of serenity, despite the horrors that lurk within.