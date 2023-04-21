    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: FKA Twigs - Mirrored Heart

    Transparent, but heart-wrenching, one of the British songstress’s simplest tracks is also one of her most affecting

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 21 April 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 21 April 2023, 01:30 PM

    If yesterday’s Song of the Day went from heartbreak to homicide, today’s tackles the same topic through sorrow and self-reflection. While that may sound pedestrian on paper, British songstress FKA Twigs truly elevates the simple premise.

    ‘Mirrored Heart’, from her bombastic, narrative-bending sophomore album Magdalene, is one of the simplest songs in Twigs’ repertoire. It repeats the same verse, pre-chorus and chorus twice and flips the pre-chorus into a bridge when needed. The production is simple and spare, though it wouldn’t quite feel like a proper FKA Twigs song without the distortion and unusual drums.

    Twigs talks about how seeing other couples in love keeps dragging her back to an old relationship, wondering if her lover ever loved her at all. She says she thinks about it all the time, and, much like the song, feels stuck in a constant groove of grief.

    But, what makes the track stand out is that FKA Twigs makes no effort to hide behind a veil. She is direct, baring her heart for the world to see. The gorgeous, ethereal vocals convey a transparency and vulnerability that are both refreshing and heart-wrenching.

    It’s the perfect song for a rainy day.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

