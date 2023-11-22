‘The Eras Tour’ movie gives every Taylor Swift fan a front-row seat to the career-defining concerts

Taylor Swift has come a long way. From the girl who wrote songs in her notebook and played guitar in her room, she has become an international icon of pop music.

The Eras Tour was a victory lap, a celebration of her reign at the top of the pop pyramid, an extravaganza. Call it what you want, it was a long story short version of a career, every step of which she shared with her fans.

For months, Taylor toured different countries, serenading them with her amazing vocals and gorgeous outfits. Us fans followed along diligently on Instagram. All the while, we dreamt of seeing her live one day and experiencing the same epiphany those fans had.