Dhaka Makers 2023 promised to be a melting pot of creativity. To me, it felt oddly insular

As I watched, a curious social dance unfolded in this sea of trendy individuals and impeccably styled art enthusiasts. Some engaged in animated conversations, while others stared into the depths of their phones, and a few fixed their unwavering gazes on the art pieces as they avoided any form of human interaction.

It was like an unspoken contest, and I was caught in the crossfire. Soon enough, I grew nervous and threw my lot in with the latter crowd. Within minutes, I had perfected the art of quickly averting my gaze whenever someone made eye contact. I became a pro at the spontaneous game of social dodgeball.

As I moved through the crowd, I couldn't help but think the event had created its own little bubble, inhabited exclusively by a certain segment of society, hermetically sealed off from the outside world.

But why? The ads and promotions had been all over Facebook for over a month. Why was it drawing only a certain class of people? Or had I missed the post announcing the event was an annual gathering of long-lost acquaintances and social outcasts? It was like a high school reunion, minus the nostalgia.

Were we all unknowingly part of an elaborate social experiment? After all, no scientist could ask for a better laboratory to study the art of stealth socialising. While some held court with their extended social circles, most attendees expertly manoeuvred through the crowd, skillfully avoiding eye contact and conversation as their thumbs worked overtime to ensure the perfect caption for their carefully curated Instagram feeds. I made one myself. It was a remarkable display of synchronised non-interaction.