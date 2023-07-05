Dhaka Makers 2023 promised to be a melting pot of creativity. To me, it felt oddly insular

The highly anticipated Dhaka Makers 2023 was to be a celebration of creativity, collaboration and artistic brilliance. But, as I stepped into the vibrant venue, I felt a twinge of unease. I couldn't help thinking I'd stumbled into a real-life Instagram feed.
With its visually appealing displays and curated aesthetics, the event had all the makings of a social media influencer's dream. And yet, amid all those carefully arranged exhibits, something was missing.
Time and time again, my attention drifted from the stalls and displays to the crowd. It felt like I had accidentally entered a gathering of the city's most exclusive social club. Everyone seemed to know each other. It was odd. After all, the event was open to all and free of charge. So why did it feel so insular?
As I watched, a curious social dance unfolded in this sea of trendy individuals and impeccably styled art enthusiasts. Some engaged in animated conversations, while others stared into the depths of their phones, and a few fixed their unwavering gazes on the art pieces as they avoided any form of human interaction.
It was like an unspoken contest, and I was caught in the crossfire. Soon enough, I grew nervous and threw my lot in with the latter crowd. Within minutes, I had perfected the art of quickly averting my gaze whenever someone made eye contact. I became a pro at the spontaneous game of social dodgeball.
As I moved through the crowd, I couldn't help but think the event had created its own little bubble, inhabited exclusively by a certain segment of society, hermetically sealed off from the outside world.
But why? The ads and promotions had been all over Facebook for over a month. Why was it drawing only a certain class of people? Or had I missed the post announcing the event was an annual gathering of long-lost acquaintances and social outcasts? It was like a high school reunion, minus the nostalgia.
Were we all unknowingly part of an elaborate social experiment? After all, no scientist could ask for a better laboratory to study the art of stealth socialising. While some held court with their extended social circles, most attendees expertly manoeuvred through the crowd, skillfully avoiding eye contact and conversation as their thumbs worked overtime to ensure the perfect caption for their carefully curated Instagram feeds. I made one myself. It was a remarkable display of synchronised non-interaction.
For all its flaws, Dhaka is home to a broad, diverse, and spirited collection of artists. But most of these artists were absent from this supposedly inclusive event. I wondered if the event's attempts at inclusivity had been misplaced along with these artists. Or maybe, they got stuck in Dhaka's usual gnarl of traffic.
With its familiar faces and bizarre social dynamics, Dhaka Makers 2023 was a unique experience. I was left bemused, contemplative, and slightly entertained. But it was also an example of the limits of marketing speak. Even as the advertising promised an inclusive event, it seemed to exist in its own little bubble.
It was a reminder that true inclusivity goes beyond words. It requires a conscious effort to overcome the significant social barriers of our country's class structure. It calls for dedication and a willingness to step outside our comfort zones.
And this applies to us attendees as well. The next time a major event feels like a country club gathering, embrace the unexpected. It may be intimidating, but unless we take the chance, we cannot forge new connections that truly bridge divides. Just remember to practice some witty one-liners in case of inevitable awkwardness.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.