Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

Manchester City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan was "written in the stars", manager Pep Guardiola said after his side secured the treble on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Spaniard completed his collection at City as compatriot Rodri fired home the only goal in the 68th minute for a hardfought 1-0 victory against the dogged Italians.

Guardiola has now emulated Alex Ferguson, whose Manchester United side also swept to a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble in 1999, and has delivered 12 major trophies for City.

Not only that, but he is the first coach to win two trebles, having achieved the Spanish version as Barcelona manager in 2009, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Guardiola has now claimed three Champions League titles as a manager and only Carlo Ancelotti with four has won more.

He said he had received a good luck message from Ferguson, whose 38 trophies for United still dwarfs Guardiola's haul of 17 with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.