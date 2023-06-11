    বাংলা

    Man City triumph written in the stars, says Guardiola

    Guardiola has now claimed three Champions League titles as a manager and only Carlo Ancelotti with four has won more

    Reuters
    Published : 11 June 2023, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 11 June 2023, 05:29 AM

    Manchester City's Champions League final victory over Inter Milan was "written in the stars", manager Pep Guardiola said after his side secured the treble on Saturday.

    The 52-year-old Spaniard completed his collection at City as compatriot Rodri fired home the only goal in the 68th minute for a hardfought 1-0 victory against the dogged Italians.

    Guardiola has now emulated Alex Ferguson, whose Manchester United side also swept to a Premier League/FA Cup/Champions League treble in 1999, and has delivered 12 major trophies for City.

    Not only that, but he is the first coach to win two trebles, having achieved the Spanish version as Barcelona manager in 2009, winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

    Guardiola has now claimed three Champions League titles as a manager and only Carlo Ancelotti with four has won more.

    He said he had received a good luck message from Ferguson, whose 38 trophies for United still dwarfs Guardiola's haul of 17 with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

    "It's an honour for me to be alongside Alex Ferguson," Guardiola told reporters. "I had a message from this morning that touched me a lot, that was so nice."

    United's treble was achieved with a stupendous last-gasp comeback against Bayern Munich and while City's was less dramatic, they were still made to suffer.

    TOUGH NUT

    As Guardiola predicted, Inter proved a tough nut to crack and they threatened to extend City's wait for the trophy that owner Sheikh Mansour has longed for since buying the club in 2008.

    "Tired. Calm. Satisfied. It's so difficult to win it," said an emotional Guardiola after hugging every one of his players and the club's hierarchy who joined the pitch celebrations.

    "Inter are really good. Be patient, I said at halftime. You have to be lucky. This competition is a coin toss.

    "It was written in the stars. It belongs to us."

    Guardiola's side, who arrived in the final with only one defeat in their last 27 games in all competitions, were far from their best, although credit must go to Inter who disrupted City's rhythm with a tenacious display.

    City also had to recover from losing chief playmaker Kevin De Bruyne to injury in the first half while Erling Haaland, scorer of 52 goals this season, was well shackled by Inter's defence.

    "We weren't at our best level. After the World Cup the team made a step forward and we were there. It wasn't our best performance," Guardiola said.

    City will be going for a fourth successive Premier League crown next season and will be one of the favourites to claim the Champions League again.

    "I don't have any energy to think about next season, it's impossible. We need a break, it's too long," Guardiola said.

    "Our players have international games now. UEFA and FIFA, think about it. The Premier League finished two or three weeks ago, now people have to come back. It's too much."

    And while City have now joined the ranks of European champions, Guardiola said they have a long way to go before they can be declared true European heavyweights.

    "We are now only 13 (Champions Leagues) behind Real Madrid," Guardiola, who was applauded in and out of the press conference, joked. "If you they sleep a little we can catch them.

    "Some teams disappear after winning the Champions League, so we have to avoid that. But now you can stop asking me about the Champions League."

    Champions League
    RELATED STORIES
    Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v Manchester City - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 9, 2023 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before the match
    Inter won't just defend: Guardiola
    There is a belief that Italian teams only know how to defend, but Inter can do many other things, said Guardiola, as City look to beat Inter to win the CL for the first time
    Passengers wearing protective face masks wait for to check-in for a flight to Washington DC at the Istanbul Airport, during the first day of resumed Turkish Airlines flights to the US amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 19, 2020.
    Turkish Airlines set to order 600 aircraft, chairman says
    If confirmed, the order would be the largest in the industry's history by a single airline, eclipsing a record order by Air India for 470 planes
    Jun 7, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A general view of the video board with a welcome message for soccer player Lionel Messi to Inter Miami CF during game three of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center.
    Heat forward Butler excited about Messi's impact in Miami
    "I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here," six-times NBA All Star Jimmy Butler said
    Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win Champions League
    City beat Inter to win Champions League
    The win completes a treble for City, making them only the second English club to complete it after Manchester United

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan