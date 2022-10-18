    বাংলা

    Bayern's Germany forward Sane sidelined with torn muscle

    The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the German giants with 10 goals in all competitions this season

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Oct 2022, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 17 Oct 2022, 06:16 PM

    Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane tore his thigh muscle in Sunday's 5-0 home win over Freiburg, the Bundesliga club said on Monday, casting doubt over his inclusion in the Germany squad for the World Cup that kicks off next month.

    Bayern said Sane tore the rear thigh muscle in his left leg and did not give a timeline on his return but German media said he would be out for three weeks.

    The 26-year-old has been in fine form for the German giants with 10 goals in all competitions this season, including five in his last five games. He contributed with a goal and an assist in the win over Freiburg.

    Germany, who are in Group E alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, have yet to announce their final squad. They begin their group campaign on Nov. 23 against Japan.

    Bayern visit Augsburg in the German Cup on Wednesday, Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday and Barcelona in the Champions League next Wednesday.

    Bundesliga
    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh slump to heavy defeat in T20 World Cup warmup against Afghanistan
    Tigers suffer big defeat in warmup
    The Tigers' chase never offered Afghanistan any challenge
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preview - Doha, Qatar - October 14, 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 branding is seen at Hamad International Airport
    Qatar World Cup ticket sales near 3m
    The top three purchasing countries of the 2.89 million tickets sold are Qatar, the United States and Saudi Arabia
    Brazil's Neymar arrives at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona–El Prat Airport before attending court to stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer to FC Barcelona from Santos in 2013.
    Neymar set to testify on Barca transfer trial
    Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term and a 10 million euro fine for Neymar
    ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Aaron Finch in action.
    Finch finds form in India warmup
    The Aussie skipper’s slump has been a major talking point in the lead-up to Australia's title defence on home soil

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher