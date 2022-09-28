    বাংলা

    Ferrieri Caputi to become first female referee to officiate Serie A

    She became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 05:30 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 05:30 PM

    Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first female official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said. 

    Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia. She joined Serie A's officiating team in July. 

    "This is a historic moment," AIA president Alfredo Trentalange told a news conference on Wednesday. 

    Ferrieri Caputi joined the referees' association in 2007, working in the provincial and regional leagues, before she started officiating Serie D matches in 2015. 

    Her next step came in 2019 when she oversaw two Women's European Championship qualifying games and, the following year, began refereeing Serie C matches, plus one Serie B clash between Cittadella and SPAL.

    Serie A
