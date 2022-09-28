Ferrieri Caputi to become first female referee to officiate Serie A

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi will become the first female official to take charge of a Serie A match when Sassuolo host Salernitana on Sunday, the Italian Referees' Association (AIA) said.

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to officiate a top-level Italian match last year when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia. She joined Serie A's officiating team in July.