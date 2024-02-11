Johnson grabs late winner to send Tottenham fourth

Tottenham Hotspur moved back into the Premier League's top four as substitute Brennan Johnson struck deep in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Johnson slammed the ball high into the net from a low cross from Tottenham's captain Son Heung-min who had started on the bench after returning from his Asian Cup duty.

Son's introduction, shortly after Pape Matar Sarr had equalised for the hosts, provoked the loudest cheer of the day until Johnson's winner in the seventh minute of added time.

It had been hard work for Tottenham who fell behind early on to a Pascal Gross penalty after Danny Welbeck was fouled.

They improved after the break, though, and levelled in the 61st minute through Sarr who tucked in a rebound after his initial low cross had deflected against the post.

A point apiece would have been about fair but Johnson's late show sent Tottenham fans home in full voice as their side moved into fourth, above Aston Villa with 47 points from 24 games.

"It was a great finish for us and the supporters," Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, who finally has the luxury of an almost full-strength squad, said.

"It's a reward for our second half efforts but we weren't great in the first half. Part of that was because Brighton are a great team and we lacked some discipline."

On the contribution of Son, Tottenham's talisman now that Harry Kane has moved on, Postecoglou said: "We had a world class player in Son, who makes the most difficult ball look simple to set up Brennan."