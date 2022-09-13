Vinicius is a great player, not antagonistic, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he will not tell his forward Vinicius Jr to tone down his style of play despite criticism that the Brazilian has been provoking his opponents.

Vinicius was involved in a series of confrontations on the pitch during Madrid's 4-1 win over Real Mallorca on Sunday, arguing with a number of visiting players as well as coach Javier Aguirre over the number of fouls he received.

Ancelotti and Real team mate Toni Kroos could even be seen telling Vinicius to calm down during the game and focus on playing rather than confronting opponents.

But the coach played down the issue ahead of Real's Champions League match at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday.