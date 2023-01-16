Barcelona thumped Real Madrid 3-1 to win the Spanish Super Cup. Here’s how they did it

Barcelona deployed in their usual 4-3-3 formation on paper, but that’s not how they looked in possession. Balde was high up the pitch on the left flank, hugging the touchline to facilitate switch plays from the right or to run in behind for through balls. Pedri’s primary position was as left-centre midfielder, Busquets was the central defensive midfielder and acted as the pivot, Dembele played as the right midfielder, while Gavi was higher up in the right central channel joining Lewandowski and Balde to make the forward line. De Jong played a versatile role as a free midfielder, roaming the midfield and getting in positions behind the forward line as their support when in attack. De Jong frequently kept swapping places with Gavi and Pedri to create confusion and disrupt any man-marking Madrid could throw at them.

Real Madrid also played in a 4-3-3 formation but they were far less dynamic than Barcelona. Valverde was on the right wing, Kroos played as the deep-lying playmaker just above the centre-backs, Modric was in central midfield, and Camavinga acted as box-to-box midfielder.

Madrid continued their poor run of form from the start. Pedri’s freekick in the 6th minute nearly became a goal by Araujo, who ran in behind Rudiger but missed the ball due to a slightly late charge into the box.

The disarray in Madrid’s defence was clear again in the 13th minute. Lewandowski dropped towards Pedri to invite a pass. Carvajal follows Lewandowski as the centre-backs are busy marking the free-roaming De Jong. This leaves space for Gavi to run into the space left by Carvajal and receive the ball from Pedri. He charges into the box before setting it up for Lewandowski. Los Blancos were lucky that Courtois got a touch to the shot and deflected the ball into the post.