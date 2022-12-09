No timescale on Jesus return, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he has no timescale for when striker Gabriel Jesus will recover from his knee injury and that the Premier League side will look at their options ahead of next month's transfer window.

Jesus was forced off the pitch during Brazil's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon in their final group match at the World Cup and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

The 25-year-old forward underwent surgery on his right knee, with reports saying he could be sidelined for up to three months.

Jesus has scored five goals in 20 matches for league leaders Arsenal in all competitions this season following his move from Manchester City.