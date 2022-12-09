Where will Cristiano Ronaldo go next? Former Manchester United player's options

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United last month after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag. With the January transfer window close, what is his next move?

WHAT HAS RONALDO SAID?

Former Real Madrid and Juventus forward Ronaldo said ex-United manager Alex Ferguson persuaded him to rejoin the club for a second spell at Old Trafford, where he won eight major trophies from 2003-09.

Ronaldo added in the interview with TalkTV that he was close to joining United's local rivals Manchester City before Ferguson intervened.

He also confirmed reports that he had rejected a massive offer to join a Saudi Arabian side, among others, during the close season to remain at United.

Spanish media said during the Qatar World Cup said that Ronaldo was closing in on a deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr for a staggering 173 million pounds ($211.65 million) per year, but the player said the reports were not true.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet, having stated that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup and that he plans to stop playing at 40.

Below are the odds and most popular bets for Ronaldo's next destination, according to Oddschecker.