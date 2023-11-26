Haaland hits new record, but Man City lose top spot to Arsenal

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland claimed another Premier League goal-scoring record but could not extend his side's incredible winning sequence or keep them top as the champions were held to a 1-1 home draw by Liverpool on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Haaland fired City ahead after 27 minutes following a poor clearance from Liverpool keeper Alisson to reach the 50-goal mark in just 48 games -- 17 games fewer than it took previous record holder Andy Cole.

But Trent Alexander-Arnold drilled in an 80th-minute equaliser with his right foot to deny City a 24th successive home win in all competitions.

The result left City on 29 points from 13 games with Liverpool one point behind and Arsenal later claimed a late 1-0 victory at Brentford thanks to Kai Havertz's header. Arsenal leapfrogged Liverpool and City into first place with 30 points.

Chelsea's mini-resurgence came to a shuddering halt as they were crushed 4-1 at Newcastle United while Brighton and Hove Albion returned to winning ways with a 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest despite ending the game with 10 men.