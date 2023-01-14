Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Villa raced into the lead inside three minutes at Villa Park, with Leon Bailey sweeping the ball home on the end of a swift counter attack.

Leeds responded well, and but for home goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez would have levelled before the break, with the Argentina stopper making several fine saves to keep the visitors at bay, the best being to deny Jack Harrison from close range.