    Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

    Villa raced into the lead inside three minutes at Villa Park but a determined Martinez made several fine saves to keep the visitors at bay

    Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

    Villa raced into the lead inside three minutes at Villa Park, with Leon Bailey sweeping the ball home on the end of a swift counter attack.

    Leeds responded well, and but for home goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez would have levelled before the break, with the Argentina stopper making several fine saves to keep the visitors at bay, the best being to deny Jack Harrison from close range.

    Martinez continued to keep Leeds at bay early in the second half, before Emiliano Buendia's header in the 64th minute, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but then awarded following a VAR review, put the hosts in control.

    Patrick Bamford stepped off the bench to get Leeds back into it with six minutes left, but the visitors could not muster an equaliser, leaving them 14th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone. Villa are 11th with 25 points.

