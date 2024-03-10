    বাংলা

    Penalty heroics from Yearzan see Bangladesh Women beat India to win SAFF U-16 Championship

    After being tied 1-1 against India, Bangladesh won 3-2 on penalties in the final

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 March 2024, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 12:01 PM

    India struck first. But Bangladesh levelled things in the second half. At the end of 90 minutes, they were tied at 1-1.

    Bangladesh’s start to the tiebreaker was not promising. But, after a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, they will be taking home the 2024 SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship.

    The difference maker was goalkeeper Yearzan Begum, who saved three penalties to give Bangladesh a 3-2 win in the shootout.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    A man pushes a cart filled with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Mumbai, India, July 1, 2020.
    India's Modi cuts cooking gas cylinder price by 100 rupees, weeks before polls
    A 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder costs around 900 rupees in the capital Delhi
    Bangladesh beat India to reach final of SAFF U16 Women’s Championship
    U-16 girls beat India to reach SAFF final
    India will play Nepal on Friday for the other spot in the final
    Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ in Pabna as husband ‘held hostage’ at gunpoint
    Pregnant woman ‘gang-raped’ in Pabna
    Locals catch and beat up one of the alleged rapists on the spot
    Bangladesh beat India to reach SAFF U-19 Women’s Championship final
    Bangladesh U19 Women reach SAFF final
    They edge India 1-0 with a late Sagorika winner

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman