    বাংলা

    Spain hotel worker arrested for alleged hate crime against Morocco players

    Local police said a waiter at a Spanish five-star hotel asked players to take photos with him and later posted them on social media with xenophobic insults

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 02:04 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 02:04 PM

    A 27-year-old worker at a Madrid hotel hosting the Morocco team was arrested for an alleged hate crime after posting derogatory comments on Islam and racist slurs against the players on social media, Spanish police and the hotel said on Tuesday.

    Local police told Reuters the employee, a waiter at the Spanish capital's five-star Eurostars Hotel Tower, asked players to take photographs with him. He then uploaded the images to Instagram with xenophobic insults and tagged the Moroccan team's account, with the post quickly receiving over 70,000 views.

    The man is due to appear before a judge shortly, police said.

    "We wish to offer our most sincere apologies in relation to the unfortunate, reprehensible and unacceptable comments of a racist and xenophobic nature," Hotusa, the group that owns the hotel, said in a statement.

    The waiter was an external worker hired on an occasional basis and not part of the hotel's regular staff, the group said.

    Asked about the incident, Morocco coach Walid Regragui referred to the ongoing holy period of Ramadan, known in the Islamic world as the month of forgiveness and tolerance.

    "We do not accept racism, but we want to show that Islam is a religion of tolerance," Regragui told reporters. "We forgive this person in accordance with the requirements of the Islamic religion and the customs of Moroccan people."

    He added the worker "made a mistake" and invited him to visit Morocco to "see the atmosphere between Muslims during Ramadan".

    Morocco beat Brazil 2-1 last weekend to achieve the first ever victory for an Arab country over the five-times world champions who are top of the FIFA world rankings.

    They also became the first Arab team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals last year and the first African side to make the semi-finals, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal along the way.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - Mar 25, 2023. Brazil's Lucas Paqueta in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss.
    Morocco secure 2-1 win over Brazil
    Brazil were more aggressive and controlled possession, while Morocco were always dangerous in the counter-attacks
    International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta in action with Morocco's Romain Saiss REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Morocco coach in dreamland after win over Brazil
    The Atlas Lions became the first Arab team to defeat the five-times world champions
    Football - Club World Cup - Semi Final - Flamengo v Al Hilal - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - February 7, 2023 Al Hilal players celebrate after the match REUTERS
    Al Hilal shock Flamengo in Club World Cup semis
    Flamengo become only the sixth Copa Libertadores champions not to advance to the final
    Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers - Group B - France v Netherlands - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - Mar 24, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Theo Hernandez, Adrien Rabiot and Eduardo Camavinga.
    Positive vibes as France back on track after World Cup heartbreak
    It was Mbappe's first game as team captain after Hugo Lloris announced his international retirement and the Paris St Germain forward led by example

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain